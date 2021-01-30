PC weather with chances of fog forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of shallow fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.2 degree centigrade and 5.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 92 per cent at 8 am and 38 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:04 am and set at 17:51 pm tomorrow.