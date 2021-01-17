PC weather with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 12.1 degree centigrade and 3.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 92 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 81 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 07:09 a.m. and set at 5:39 p.m. on Monday.