PC Weather With Chances Of Fog In Morning

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

PC weather with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.3 degree centigrade and 6.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:05 am and set at 17:52 pm tomorrow.

