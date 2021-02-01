PC weather with chances of fog in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.2 degree centigrade and 6.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:03 am and set at 17:52 pm tomorrow.