PC weather with chances of fog in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.

5 degree centigrade and 1.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:10 am and set at 17:36 pm tomorrow.

