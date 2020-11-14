UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of Light Rain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

PC weather with chances of light rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast Partly Cloudy (PC) weather with chances of light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

  On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 25.4 degree centigrade and 15.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 84 per cent at 8 am and 53 per cent at  5 pm.

  The sun will rise at 06:37 am and set at 17:19 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

