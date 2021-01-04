PC weather with chances of light rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances oflight rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.0 degree centigrade and 6.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 70 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:10 am and set at 17:29 pm tomorrow.