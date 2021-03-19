PC weather with chances of light rain forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.0 degree centigrade and 18.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 77 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:17 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.