PC weather with chances of light rain forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and light rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.

2 degree centigrade and 29.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8 am and 57 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:29 am and set at 7:12 pm tomorrow.