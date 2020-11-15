PC weather with chances of mist in morning

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast Partly Cloudy (PC) weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.0 degree centigrade and 16.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 90 per cent at 8 am and 73 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:38 am and set at 17:19 pm tomorrow.