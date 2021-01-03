PC weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of mist in the morning in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21.0 degree centigrade and 3.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:10 am and set at 17:28 pm tomorrow.