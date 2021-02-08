PC weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24.2 degree centigrade and 8.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:58 am and set at 17:59 pm tomorrow.