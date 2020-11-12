PC weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26.3 degree centigrade and 14.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 89 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 54 per cent at 5:00 p.m. The sun will rise at 06:36 a.m. and set at 05:20 p.m. on Friday.