PC Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast For City

Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

PC weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of mist in morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.3 degree centigrade and 11.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 51 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:23 am and set at 18:24 pm on Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

