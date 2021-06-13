PC weather with chances of rain

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of thunderstorm, dust-storm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.

2 degree centigrade and 31.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 51 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 43 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:10 a.m. and set at 07:18 p.m. on Monday.