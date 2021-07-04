PC weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm and rain (DS/TSRA) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.

2 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 50 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 39 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:16 a.m. and set at 07:21 p.m. on Monday.