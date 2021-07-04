UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With Chances Of Rain

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PC weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm and rain (DS/TSRA) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.

2 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 50 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 39 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:16 a.m. and set at 07:21 p.m. on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday P

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

35 minutes ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

1 hour ago

DEWA AED 256 million water pipeline project reache ..

2 hours ago

SEHA, University of Sharjah to introduce diploma p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.