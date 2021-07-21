PC weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for the Multan city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.

2 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 54 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:25 am and set at 19:16 pm tomorrow.