PC weather with chances of rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.

5 degree centigrade and 29.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 53 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:31 a.m. and set at 07:09 p.m. on Monday.