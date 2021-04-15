PC weather with chances of rain for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.2 degree centigrade and 24.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 percent at 8 am and 25 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:45 am and set at 18:43 pm tomorrow.