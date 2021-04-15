UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With Chances Of Rain For City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

PC weather with chances of rain for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.2 degree centigrade and 24.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 percent at 8 am and 25 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:45 am and set at 18:43 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

US to Blame for Current State of Moscow-Washington ..

6 seconds ago

Russia Urges Paris, Berlin to Focus on Encouraging ..

7 seconds ago

Important road built in dist Central to resolve tr ..

9 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador

10 seconds ago

US Sanctions Policy Not in Line With Interests of ..

3 minutes ago

DC Swat announces plan to curb illegal profiteerin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.