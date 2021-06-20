PC Weather With Chances Of Rain Forecast
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm and rain (DS/TSRA) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.
1 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 57 per cent at 8 am and 33 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.