PC weather with chances of rain forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm and rain (DS/TSRA) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.

1 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 57 per cent at 8 am and 33 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.