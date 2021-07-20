PC weather with chances of rain forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partially cloudy (PC) weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.8 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 percent at 8 am and 73 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:24 am and set at 19:16 pm tomorrow.