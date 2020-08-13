PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.4 degree centigrade and 31.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 76 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:39 am and set at 18:59 pm tomorrow.