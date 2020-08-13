UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.4 degree centigrade and 31.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 76 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:39 am and set at 18:59 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

2 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

5 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

17 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

33 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

47 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.