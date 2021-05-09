PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.2 degree centigrade and 28.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 47 per cent at 8 am and 18 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:23 am and set at 18:59 pm tomorrow.