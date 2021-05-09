UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.2 degree centigrade and 28.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 47 per cent at 8 am and 18 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:23 am and set at 18:59 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

2 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

4 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

5 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

5 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.