PC weather with chances of TS, light rain forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and light rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.7 degree centigrade and 29.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:12 am and set at 19:12 pm tomorrow.