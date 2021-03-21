UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of TSR Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PC weather with chances of TSR forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain (TSR) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.3 degree centigrade and 19.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 percent at 8 am and 56 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:15 am and set at 18:28 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

