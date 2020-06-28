UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Sun 28th June 2020

PC weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly  cloudy weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.2 degree centigrade and 32.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 62 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

