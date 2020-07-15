UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

PC weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly  cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.6 degree centigrade and 32.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8 am and 34 per cent at 5 pm.

     The sun will rise at 05:21 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.

