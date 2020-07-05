UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With chances Of DS/TSRA Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

PC weather with chances of DS/TSRA forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly  cloudy weather with chances of dust duststorm /thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.1 degree centigrade and 27.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 53 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:16 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

