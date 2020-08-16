MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.5 degree centigrade and 31.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:40 am and set at 18:56 pm tomorrow.