PCA arranges Mehfil-e-Milad for women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of Arts arranged a Mehfil-e-Milad for women in connection with Hafta-e-Shan-e-Rahmatulil Aalameen here on Thursday.

Member Punjab Assembly, Farah Agha flanked by Naheed Manzoor was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion Farah Agha said every Muslim loves holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and it runs like blood in human body.

Muslim should pass their lives under the guiding principles of Quran and Sunnah to be successful in this life and hereafter, she added.

A large number of women from different walks of life attended Mehfil-e-Milad.

Salma khan, urooj kazmi, Khadija BIbi, Laraib Rafih, Nasim Akhtar, Saba Akbar,Robina Naz, Maria kanwal, Aqsa Fatima, Sabrina Bhukari, Nazma Shoukat, Tabusam Ikhlaq, and Shahida Parween were among the Naat Khawaan.