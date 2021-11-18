PCA delegation meets Punjab environmental protection minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) called on Punjab Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan here at his camp office on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the EPD here, the delegation was headed by Secretary-General Col (retd) Liaqat Ali Qamar, while Fazeel Saqib, Abdul Basit, Hasna Sami and Waqar Mughal were also present.

During the meeting, issues like the use of imported chlorine base solvents and environmental factors causing pollution were discussed in detail.

The delegation briefed the minister that various chlorine-based solvent causes adverse health impact and a threat to the environment. They said that a ban on these solvents should be imposed.

The minister assured the delegation that their issues would be taken up with the departments concerned on a priority basis as the protection of the environment was the prime objective of the government. "The Punjab government has prepared hazardous substances rules under the environmental protection act and the same would be implemented soon," he added.