PCA issues guidelines to bakers, shopkeepers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Guidelines have been issued to sweets and bakers regarding weights and measuring scales. Now onwards, bakers and sweets shopkeepers will weigh the products (sweets) without the weight of the packaging.

According to details, Deputy Controller Weight and Measures, Abdul Quddous Toor on Thursday said that the attention of all Price Control Magistrates had been drawn to the fact that the sweets sellers add the weight of sweet box in total weight which was a violation of the law. Now onwards, the scale will be set to zero with the weight of the sweet box, he said adding that In this way net weight of sweets would be measured accurately.

An order has been communicated to all the sweet sellers after mutual consultation with the shopkeepers in the meeting.

Earlier, a meeting was held between the price-controlling officials and reps of Sweets and Bakers during which it was mutually agreed that the shopkeepers would calculate the net weight of the sweets while excluding the weight of the sweet box.

The deputy price controller also directed the Price Magistrates to visit and check the sweet shops in their respective jurisdictions. He further directed for imposing fine on SOPs violator.