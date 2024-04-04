Open Menu

PCA Issues Guidelines To Bakers, Shopkeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PCA issues guidelines to bakers, shopkeepers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Guidelines have been issued to sweets and bakers regarding weights and measuring scales. Now onwards, bakers and sweets shopkeepers will weigh the products (sweets) without the weight of the packaging.

According to details, Deputy Controller Weight and Measures, Abdul Quddous Toor on Thursday said that the attention of all Price Control Magistrates had been drawn to the fact that the sweets sellers add the weight of sweet box in total weight which was a violation of the law. Now onwards, the scale will be set to zero with the weight of the sweet box, he said adding that In this way net weight of sweets would be measured accurately.

An order has been communicated to all the sweet sellers after mutual consultation with the shopkeepers in the meeting.

Earlier, a meeting was held between the price-controlling officials and reps of Sweets and Bakers during which it was mutually agreed that the shopkeepers would calculate the net weight of the sweets while excluding the weight of the sweet box.

The deputy price controller also directed the Price Magistrates to visit and check the sweet shops in their respective jurisdictions. He further directed for imposing fine on SOPs violator.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Price All Weight

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

3 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

3 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

15 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

16 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

16 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

16 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan