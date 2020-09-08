UrduPoint.com
PCA Presents Stage Play "Mohafiz" To Mark Defense Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) presented special stage play entitled "Mohafiz" to mark Defense Day here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) presented special stage play entitled "Mohafiz" to mark Defense Day here on Tuesday.

The play was written and directed by Naheed Manzoor and aimed of the play was to pay tribute to martyrs of armed forces.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Maham Asif, graced the occasion as chief guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed.

The cast of the play included Masood Khawaja, Saeed Anwar, Lubna Shahzadi, Sobia Saleem, Sapna Shah, Imran Rushdi, Arshad Khan, Humera and Anjum Abbasi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Maham Asif, on the occasion praised artists for their brilliant performances saying, young generation needed to be made aware of Defense Day and the sacrifices of martyrs of armed forces.

"Pakistan needs the spirit like war of 1965 for progress and development of the country", she said adding, "The whole nation stood with Pak Army".

A large number of people watched the play.

