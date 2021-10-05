UrduPoint.com

PCA To Celebrate Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of Arts (PAC) Faisalabad division scheduled a programme to celebrate "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" week during the holy month of Rabiul Awal with religious fervour.

Assistant Director Arts Council Asad Hayyat said here Tuesday the week-long celebrations would start from Mehfil-e-Naat (women) on October 11.

The Quran calligraphy competition would be held on October 12, in which, people from 16 to 40 year would be eligible to participate.

According to schedule, Mehfil-e-Samaa would be held on October 13, National calligraphy exhibition on October 15, Seerat-un-Nabi conference on October 16while Naatia Mushaira will be held on October 18.

The arts council would be decorated with colorful lights, he added.

