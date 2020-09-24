PCAA conducts medical-aid training workshop at BKIAP

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has conducted a three-day medical-aid training workshop at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) Peshawar aimed at equipping the airport officials and staff with basic life saving techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has conducted a three-day medical-aid training workshop at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) Peshawar aimed at equipping the airport officials and staff with basic life saving techniques.

The training was organized in collaboration with the Rescue-122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an Aviation Division news release said here on Thursday.

During the workshop, the airport staff were imparted necessary training to provide Basic Life Support (BLS) as well as Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) to passengers, meeters/ greeters and employees of all agencies working at the airport.

Among others, the medical-aid training programme was attended by employees of Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, airlines and ground-handling agencies.