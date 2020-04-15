PCAA conducts mock emergency exercise at Karachi airport for passengers arriving from abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday conducted a full scale mock emergency exercise at Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAK) to ensure the health and safety measures for passengers arriving from all over the World in the wake of COVID-19.

The purpose of conducting mock exercise was to minimize the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, said a press release.

Representatives from Sindh government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Federal health and Airports Security Force (ASF) have also witnessed the exercise and expressed their satisfaction on all arrangements and termed the exercise informative and helpful.