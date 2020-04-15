UrduPoint.com
PCAA Conducts Mock Emergency Exercise At Karachi Airport For Passengers Arriving From Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:53 PM

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday conducted a full scale mock emergency exercise at Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAK) to ensure the health and safety measures for passengers arriving from all over the World in the wake of COVID-19

The purpose of conducting mock exercise was to minimize the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, said a press release.

Representatives from Sindh government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Federal health and Airports Security Force (ASF) have also witnessed the exercise and expressed their satisfaction on all arrangements and termed the exercise informative and helpful.

More Stories From Pakistan

