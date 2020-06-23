PCAA executing nine projects to improve aviation services, seven more in the offing

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is currently executing nine different projects and has planned seven more development schemes to provide improved aviation services in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is currently executing nine different projects and has planned seven more development schemes to provide improved aviation services in the country.

The authority had been spending a substantial amount on various projects, which generated economic activity and employment opportunities across the country, according to the Economic Survey 2019-20.

The authority also contributes Rs 15-20 billion per annum to the national exchequer in the form of direct and indirect taxes.

The PCAA's ongoing projects include construction of new green field Gwadar International Airport, reconstruction of main runway and re-carpeting of parallel taxiway track at Quetta Airport, re-habilitation of main runway at Faisalabad Airport, provision of night landing facility at Gwadar International Airport, development of socio-economic airports to promote tourism, pursuant to provisions of National Aviation Policy (NAP) 2019, improvement of airports and their infrastructure for better passenger experience, introduction of energy-efficient equipment at all airports to conserve energy, water conservation measures and upgradation of Primary and secondary surveillance radars.

While the projects that are in pipeline include expansion of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, expansion of Faisalabad International Airport, expansion of Quetta International Airport terminal building, replacement of passenger boarding bridges at Karachi, new radar and establishment of Air Traffic Management System at Islamabad Airport, upgradation of facilities at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, and and acquisition for Mansehra Airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister has advised revising NAP to support the aviation and airline industry in Pakistan, the latest National Aviation Policy-2019 had been approved by the Federal Cabinet on March, 26 last year.

\778