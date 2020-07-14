PCAA executing nine projects to improve aviation services, seven more in the offing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is currently executing around nine different projects and has planned seven more development schemes to provide improved aviation services in the country.

According to the Economic Survey 2019-20, the authority had been spending a substantial amount on various projects, which generated economic activities and employment opportunities across the country.

The authority also contributes around Rs15 to Rs20 billion per annum to the national exchequer in the form of direct and indirect taxes.

The PCAA's ongoing projects include construction of new green field Gwadar International Airport, reconstruction of main runway and re-carpeting of parallel taxiway track at Quetta Airport, rehabilitation of main runway at Faisalabad Airport, provision of night landing facility at Gwadar International Airport, socioeconomic development of airports to promote tourism in line with National Aviation Policy (NAP) 2019, improvement of airports and their infrastructure for better passenger experience, introduction of energy-efficient equipment at all airports to conserve energy, water conservation measures and up-gradation of Primary and secondary surveillance radars.

While the projects that are in pipeline include expansion of Lahore, Faisalabad and Quetta airports, replacement of passenger boarding bridges and up-gradation of other facilities at Karachi Airport, new radar and establishment of Air Traffic Management System at Islamabad Airport besides acquiring land for Mansehra Airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the current fiscal year, the government would provide funds amounting to Rs1,320.879 million to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

An amount of Rs61.923 million would be utilized for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Similarly, Rs90 million would be spent for construction of double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport.

Funds amounting to Rs50 million and Rs69.756 million have been reserved for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and building barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities respectively.

While, Rs20 million have been kept for construction of barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities at Chitral airport, Rs 65 million for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs21.280 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to HQs ASF Karachi, Rs100 million for construction of rainwater harvesting Kasana Dam, Rs63.553 million to construct triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport and Rs99.367 million for construction of triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with mess, recreation hall at Multan airport.

An amount of Rs55 million has been allocated for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, whereas Rs55 million would be utilized for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan, Rs519 million for New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, Rs41 million for Reverse Linkage Project Between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre, Turkey and Rs10 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi.