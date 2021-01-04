UrduPoint.com
PCAA Explains 'restrictions' On Inbound UK, SA Flights From Jan 5

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday explained 'restrictions' for inbound travel from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa (SA), which would be applicable from January 5- 31.

As per decision of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the restrictions will be applicable on inbound travel to Pakistan from UK and SA from January 05, 2021, 0001 hours, the PCAA said in a news release.

"Pakistani nationals with short term UK and South African visit visas and Pakistani passport holders, including work permit holders, having any type of visa issued by the British/South African Authorities, may travel to Pakistan in accordance with applicable rules/ regulations and Standard Operating Procedures while in possession of a negative PCR Test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan," it said.

However, the PCAA said, any or all passengers travelling to Pakistan from UK and South Africa would be subjected to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing, Quarantine & Isolation besides other stipulations as specified by the health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.

It said diplomats and their families could also travel to Pakistan from UK and South Africa while in possession of a negative PCR Test Result conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

"However, such diplomats and their families will be subjected to PCR Testing upon arrival and Quarantine/ Isolation with their respective Embassies/ High Commissions for a time period as specified by the relevant health authorities," the PCAA said.

From January 9, the authority said, in addition to the exemption mentioned above, "passengers holding valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or Pakistan Origin Card (POC) and having stayed in UK or South Africa in the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan, may travel to Pakistan in accordance with applicable rules/ regulations and Standard Operating Procedures while in possession of a negative PCR Test Result conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan." However, it said, any or all passengers falling in the above-mentioned categories would also be subjected to 'Rapid Antigen Tests' upon arrival in Pakistan.

The authority said all negative testing passengers would be allowed to leave the airport with the advice to self quarantine / isolate for a period of five days and "any or all positive testing passengers will be subjected to PCR Testing by the relevant health authorities with the advice to ensure strict self-quarantine at home till the results of such PCR Tests." It said further actions would be taken by the relevant health authorities as per SOPs in light of subsequent test results.

"Any or all passengers fulfilling any criteria as mentioned above, arriving in Pakistan from UK or South Africa or having stayed in UK or South Africa within the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan."The PCCA said the measures would remain in place till January 31, 2021, 2359 hours and "may be reviewed by the competent authority at its discretion."

