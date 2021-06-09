UrduPoint.com
PCAA Holds 2nd Round Of Anti-COVID Vaccination Drive At IIAP

Wed 09th June 2021

PCAA holds 2nd round of anti-COVID vaccination drive at IIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday held 2nd round of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination camps at the Islamabad International Airport Islamabad (IIAP) to facilitate the employees of different departments deployed there.

The vaccination arrangements were made at the visitors' gallery (Level-II).

Airport Manager (APM) Adnan Khan visited the camps to review the arrangements and availability of the vaccine.

Officials and employees of Civil Aviation Authority, different airlines, Airport Security Force , Ground Handling agencies and other departments got themselves vaccinated at the camps.

More Stories From Pakistan

