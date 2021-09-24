PCAA Holds Mock Emergency Drill At Chitral Airport
Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday conducted a full-scale emergency drill at the Chitral Airport to evaluate operational efficiency, level of preparedness and coordination of all the agencies concerned.
"These exercises helped in increasing the operational capacity of the emergency management department," the authority said in a tweet.