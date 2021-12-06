PCAA holds mock exercise at airport

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday conducted a full scale airport emergency exercise here at Allama Iqbal International Airport to check preparedness of CAA fire and medical services in case of emergency situation.

To make the exercise closer to reality, PCAA demonstrated extinguishing a large scale fire (B class fire) with latest crash tenders.After that the mock injured were rescued promptly from the aircraft by the CAA and Rescue 1122 fire fighters and handed over to CAA medical services which provided necessary first aid on the spot and shifted them to nearest hospital.

The entire exercise was witnessed by the representatives of airlines, ground handling agent, airport security force,Pak Army, Pakistan Air Force,city fire brigade,Edhi Ambulance,city government and different hospitals.

The representatives appreciated the medical services of PCAA and others departments.

Earlier, addressing on the occasion,Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad Khan said that the purpose of the exercise was to apply risk management,appropriate control measures associated with aircraft incidents and evaluate the effectiveness of emergency plan made by CAA to counter any fire incident. "With the grace of Allah Almighty,we are able to deal with any kind of emergency effectively with the cooperation of other departments",he added.