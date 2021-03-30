UrduPoint.com
PCAA Increases Airports' Vigilance Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:09 PM

Amid alarming increase in the coronavirus cases, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday stepped up its vigilance activities at all airports of the country to ensure strict implementation of the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at stemming the spread of deadly virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Amid alarming increase in the coronavirus cases, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday stepped up its vigilance activities at all airports of the country to ensure strict implementation of the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at stemming the spread of deadly virus.

As per the strategy, the Director and Deputy Generals of the authority paid surprise visits to different airports and inspected the arrangements made in line with the directives of Health Ministry to implement the SOPs against the coronavirus (COVID-19), a news release said.

Deputy Director General Airport Services Amir Mehboob held a special virtual meeting with all airport managers and asked them to ensure the anti-virus SOPs in letter and spirit.

He also directed the airports' management to ensure adherence of the SOPs by the staff of all departments deployed at the air facilities, warning that legal action would be taken against those violating the safety rules enforced to stop the spread of lethal virus.

According to an update shared by the National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday, around 100 coronavirus patients passed away during the last 24 hours taking the death toll of the ongoing third wave of the virus to a three-digit figure.

The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was recorded at 48,566 with 4,048 more people tested positive for the deadly virus, out of 46,269 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

