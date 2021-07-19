UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCAA Installs Two Monitors In Peshawar To Check Level Of Air Pollution

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PCAA installs two monitors in Peshawar to check level of air pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCCA), a recently launched project by a group of civil society activists to find ways and measures to tackle toxic emission that pose direct threat to health and contribute to climate change, has installed two monitors in the provincial metropolis for checking of air pollution in the city.

The two monitors are donated by a PCCA member, Sophia Hasnain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Linked Things Karachi.

The air monitors are installed at Hayatabad Industrial Estate, on the periphery of Peshawar and other at busy city area in the office of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders on Grand Truck road.

The installed monitors are providing air quality reading round the clock and anyone can check it by visiting the link (https://data.linked-things.com/#/airquality/peshawar).

The objective of installing air monitors in Peshawar is to get exact data about level of air pollution in the city which is among the top most polluted cities of the country, shared Dr. Adil Zareef, Spokesman of PCAA.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Dr. Adil Zareef said PCAA's vision is to increase the total number of clean air days in Peshawar to over 100 a year by 2025 – primarily by cutting levels of air pollution at source, while simultaneously encouraging behavioral changes within us.

"This is the beginning of a long drawn process that will eventually encompass all major cities of Pakistan for a comprehensive Clean Air Act policy document," Adil said.

He said founder of PCAA, Rafay Alam, a known environmental lawyer and activist in Pakistan, personally visited Peshawar for installation of air monitors which has now started working and providing data.

Peshawar city, he continued, is one of the largest cities in Pakistan with an estimated population of approximately 1.9 million in 2017. In 2018, the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative found Peshawar to be the fifth most polluted city in the country, with over 183 unhealthy air quality days.

It is difficult to be more specific about ambient air pollution in Peshawar due to lack of air quality monitoring equipment and research into the health impacts of air pollution in Peshawar.

Therefore, installation of air monitors is a start of journey towards achieving the PCAA's Vision.

Its merit an insertion here that within a couple of months in its formation PCAA has also launched an online petition to garner public support for combating air pollution in Peshawar city.

The petition has so far gathered around 70,000 signatures of general public who are not only appreciating the initiative but also extending support for making air of Peshawar clean.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Civil Society Road Reading Alliance Chamber 2017 2018 All Top Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

6 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

21 minutes ago

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

1 hour ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.