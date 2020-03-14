UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCAA Issues NOTAM About Suspension Of Int'l Flights From, To Five Airports

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

PCAA issues NOTAM about suspension of int'l flights from, to five airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Saturday issued a formal NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) about suspension of international flight operations from and to five airports including Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta and Faisalabad as part of safety measures against the Coronavirus.

"International flight operations to/from Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta and Faisalabad will remain suspended with effect from Saturday, March 14, 2020, 0700 UTC/1200 PST and until further orders in this regard," the authority said in a NOTAM.

However, the international flight operations would only be permitted from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore Airports in accordance with the established flight schedules and requests for additional/extra section flights would be dealt with, "by the respective airports as per policy and availability of slots." It said the government and PCAA were taking all possible measures to help the national cause in prevention of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in "the emergent national circumstance." The authority had placed concrete measures at all airports and strengthened Standard Operating Procedures to deal with the issue in an efficient way.

Meanwhile, the authority planned to operate around 71 flights from and to Saudi Arabia each for transportation of approximately 39,980 passengers after the Kingdom suspended the entry of certain types of passengers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 72-hour time limit, effective from March 12 - 1529 hours KSA standard time.

The Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Saudi Gulf, Saudi Arabian and Fly Nas would operate 71 flights to take around 18,843 passengers to Saudi Arabia, and the same number of sorties would be made to bring around 21,137 passengers to Pakistan from the Kingdom.

The authority said the airline operators from the both states had requested the Kingdom to extend the time limit for another 72 hours, till March 18.

"The suspension applies to entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and does not apply, as per the circular, to the flights intending to return citizens of the countries mentioned therein back to their countries, also cargo flights and the flights intended to carry health practitioners," the authority said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Sialkot Air Blue March 2020 All From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

55 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

60 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.