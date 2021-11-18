PCAA launches app to facilitate public in reporting aviation sector related issues

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday launched an android application titled "Voluntary Hazard/Incident Reporting System" aimed at facilitating the general public and other stakeholders of the aviation sector

"The application can be accessed and downloaded from Google Play Store," the PCAA said in a news release.

The authority said the application was part of the Director General PCAA's efforts to invite general public, air traveling passengers and aviation stakeholders to become part of the aviation's 'safety culture.' The application covered wide range of reporting areas like any aviation sector related hazard, incident, accident, damage, deficiency, violation, failure or service problem.

A reporting person could be able to upload files and pictures along with narrative in the support of his/her report as evidence.

"Disclosure of identification of reporter/informer is optional." The PCAA said it firmly believed that the 'Aviation safety' was every one's responsibility; and it always gave due importance to Aviation Safety related issues and remained continuously engaged in enhancing aviation performance and quality.

The authority said it always tried to provide highest possible standards for meeting customers' satisfaction and adopting zero tolerance towards violation of procedures and standards pertaining to safe operation of aircraft in the interest of general traveling public through air. A voluntary hazard/incident reporting form is also available on PCAA website www.caapakistan.com.pk.