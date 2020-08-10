PCAA launches Green Pakistan plantation drive at airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) on Monday formally launched the Green Pakistan plantation drive at all airports of the country in line with the vision of prime minister.

Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar (BKIAP), an Aviation Division news release said here.

BKIAP Airport Manager briefed the chief minister regarding the green belt project which would be completed within a month-period under the vision of prime minister.

The APM said the plantation drive would continue at Saidu Sharif Airport, Bannu Airport, Parachinar Airport and Dera Ismail Khan Airport, where 3,000 saplings would be planted during this season.