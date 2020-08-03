PCAA launches special cleanliness drive in airports' surrounding localities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, has carried out an extensive cleanliness drive in surrounding localities of all airports to keep the birds away from air facilities and avoid any untoward incident.

Under the campaign, the authority advised the people to dump offal and leftovers of sacrificial animals away from the vicinity of airports, an Aviation Division press release said here on Monday.

The drive has been carried out in adjoining areas of all airports of the country including Gawadar, Quetta, Skardu, Chitral, Multan, Faisalabad and Sukkur.

The authority has deployed special squads to remove the sacrificial animals' leftover and dump them at designated places, besides snipers to shoot down the birds in proximity of airports aimed at avoiding any untoward incident.

The CAA has also pleaded local administrations to ensure cleanliness around the airports.