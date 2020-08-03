UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCAA Launches Special Cleanliness Drive In Airports' Surrounding Localities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

PCAA launches special cleanliness drive in airports' surrounding localities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, has carried out an extensive cleanliness drive in surrounding localities of all airports to keep the birds away from air facilities and avoid any untoward incident.

Under the campaign, the authority advised the people to dump offal and leftovers of sacrificial animals away from the vicinity of airports, an Aviation Division press release said here on Monday.

The drive has been carried out in adjoining areas of all airports of the country including Gawadar, Quetta, Skardu, Chitral, Multan, Faisalabad and Sukkur.

The authority has deployed special squads to remove the sacrificial animals' leftover and dump them at designated places, besides snipers to shoot down the birds in proximity of airports aimed at avoiding any untoward incident.

The CAA has also pleaded local administrations to ensure cleanliness around the airports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Quetta Holidays Sukkur Chitral Skardu All From

Recent Stories

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

11 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

41 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.