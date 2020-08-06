PCAA launches tree plantation drive at Rama dam

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, under its monsoon tree plantation campaign on Thursday planted saplings around Rama dam, built to meet water needs of the Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, under its monsoon tree plantation campaign on Thursday planted saplings around Rama dam, built to meet water needs of the Islamabad International Airport.

"Aviation division is actively participating in the ongoing nationwide afforestation drive," a press release said.

Meanwhile, the PCCA reinforced its precautionary measures to tackle the upcoming monsoon spell at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The authority also asked all the directorates concerned to make prior arrangements ahead of the next spell of monsoon.

Besides, fumigation is being carried out at the airfield to remove insects and worms. Bird shooters have been directed to remain vigilant as" bird activity' is expected to escalate during monsoon season.

The PCAA also instructed its electrical department to repair damaged wires ahead of the monsoon weather and ensure the beacon lights at the airport's control tower and other high-rise buildings.

Moreover, necessary arrangements have also been made to ensure drainage of rain water from the airport premises.