PCAA Pensioners Appeal Federal Minister To Increase Pensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Retired Officers Welfare Association has appealed Federal Aviation Minister for increasing pension of retired officers and widows of deceased officers to alleviate their financial hardship

President of the Retired Officers Welfare Association Mubashar Zafar in an application said that increase in salaries and pensions notified by the federal government in annual budget are implemented for PCAA employees through a process under service regulations.

Though salaries of serving PCAA employees has been revised accordingly, increase in pension of retired PCAA employees has not been made since 2020 and the same was put on hold by authority's management, he complained.

Despite various meeting and repeated requests for increase in pension- that aggregate to 35 % in total as per orders of the government- no action has been taken so far and pensioners of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and their families particularly the widows of expired officers were facing enormous financial hardship, he maintained.

President PCAA requested the federal minister to issue instructions to PCAA high ups for favourable consideration of the matter without further delay so that retired officers and their families could be able to get increase in pension and their sufferings and agonies could be alleviated.

